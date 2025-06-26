Protagonist Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Announce an Oral Obesity Development Candidate

Webcast and conference call to be held on Monday, June 30th at 4:30 pm ET, dial in information below

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to announce its oral obesity development candidate and to share in vitro and pre-clinical proof-of-concept study results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The dial-in numbers for Protagonist's investor update on Monday, June 30th at 4:30 pm ET are:

US-based Investors: 1-877-407-0752

International Investors: 1-201-389-0912

Conference Call ID: 13754335

The webcast link for the event can be found here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1724439&tp_key=584cdd1e86

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113) is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") which is licensed to J&J Innovative Medicines ("JNJ"), formerly Janssen Biotech, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, oral hepcidin program, and oral obesity program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

