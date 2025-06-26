

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 BASIS study of Hympavzi for adults and adolescents living with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The study met its primary goal.



The primary endpoint of the study measured the treated annualized bleeding rate (ABR) during the 12-month active treatment period with Hympavzi compared to treated ABR on prior on-demand replacement therapy in participants aged between 12 and 75 with hemophilia A or hemophilia B with inhibitors. Hympavzi was superior to on-demand treatment with a 93% reduction in ABR over 12 months. Further, the drug was well tolerated, consistent with the non-inhibitor cohort of the BASIS study and Phase 1/2 results.



Analyses of the full Phase 3 dataset from the inhibitor cohort of the BASIS study are underway.



