

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech company Fidelity National Information Services or FIS (FIS) announced Thursday the expansion of its partnership with Visa, a leader in digital payments, to arm financial institutions of all sizes with turnkey access to new value-added payments capabilities.



Regional and community banks that join FIS' technology ecosystem will gain access to new payments products and services that can help grow revenues, retain customers and reduce fraud losses.



By expanding its already strong strategic relationship with Visa, FIS is lowering the barriers to entry for capabilities that can help small and midsize institutions grow and better compete with the payment offerings provided by larger issuers.



The new capabilities that amplify money in motion include stop payment services, digital campaign manager, wallet link, and e-commerce fraud mitigation.



The announcement comes on the heels of other strategic industry partnerships from FIS, illustrating how the company utilizes such agreements to keep innovating across the entire money lifecycle. Recent examples include joint ventures with Oracle, Fulham Football Club, and PwC.



