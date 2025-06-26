Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Oxford Instruments Plc - Block Listing Application

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Block Listing Application

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 300,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the FCA Official List.

The Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to exercise of options under the Company's Performance Share Plan. On exercise, the Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

It is expected that admission of the new Shares will be effective on 30 June 2025.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


