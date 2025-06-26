Anzeige
WKN: A2ACCC | ISIN: SG9999014831
Frankfurt
26.06.25 | 08:20
1,160 Euro
-1,69 % -0,020
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,22018:10
1,1601,22015:30
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia: Result Of Annual General Meeting Held On 26 June 2025

TAIPEI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 26 June 2025, all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 27 May 2025 were duly passed.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM, as confirmed by scrutineer for the poll at the AGM, are as follow:

Resolution 1 - Adoption of audited financial statements

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

3,850,472

99.25

25,806

0.67

2,951

0.08

Resolution 2 - Approval of appointment of auditors

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

6,608,722

96.22

202,859

2.95

56,942

0.83

Resolution 3 -Approval of Directors' remuneration

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

3,832,747

98.80

41,075

1.06

5,407

0.14

Resolution 4 - Approval for authority to allot and issue shares

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

3,787,887

97.65

86,930

2.24

4,412

0.11

Resolution 5 - Approval for share purchase mandate

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes
exercised at AGM

3,843,218

99.07

31,089

0.80

4,922

0.13

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GigaMedia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Information as to certain factors that could cause actual results to vary can be found in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2025.

SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2025 PR Newswire
