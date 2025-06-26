Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Aligns Capital Structure With 2H 2025 Execution Roadmap; Announces Stock Consolidation

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it will implement a consolidation of its common stock ("stock consolidation"), effective at the opening of trading on June 30, 2025. This strategic action positions Ainos to attract broader institutional interest as it enters a commercial execution phase in the second half of 2025 and supports the Company's continued Nasdaq listing.

This action aligns with the Company's 2025 execution roadmap, as Ainos advances pilot programs of its AI-powered scent digitization platform, AI Nose, and clinical development of VELDONA®, its low-dose oral interferon, across both human and veterinary indications.

"This decision positions us to deliver long-term value as we scale execution across multiple verticals, " said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "AI Nose is now entering scaled field testing across senior care, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing, with momentum building through the second half of 2025. At the same time, our VELDONA® programs, including veterinary trials for feline chronic gingivostomatitis (FCGS) and human studies for Sjögren's syndrome and HIV-related oral warts, are advancing toward key clinical milestones."

"With scaled AI Nose pilots launching in Japan and Taiwan, and multiple VELDONA clinical programs entering key stages, the second half of 2025 may deliver several high-impact commercial milestones that position us for meaningful value creation. " Mr. Tsai concluded.

Following the stock consolidation, every five (5) shares of issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined and convert into one (1) share. The stock consolidation reduces the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. No fractional shares will be issued, and holders of fractional shares will be paid out in cash for the fractional portion. The Company's common stock will continue trading under the same Nasdaq ticker symbol (AIMD), with a new CUSIP number, 00902F402.

As a result of the stock consolidation, the number of shares of common stock owned by each shareholder will be reduced by a factor of five (5), and the opening price per share on the effective date is expected to increase to approximately five times the pre-consolidation price. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants and the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the conversion or exercise price, as applicable. There will be no change to the number of authorized shares or the par value per share of the Company's common stock.

Additional information will be available in the Company's current report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering SmellTech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data, powering applications across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose", is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

