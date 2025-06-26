Egide: Update of the 2024 financial statements and Position of the Statutory Auditors

Bollène (France), June 26, 2025 - 06:00pm (CET)

Press Release

Update of the 2024 financial statements and Position of the Statutory Auditors

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces today the update of its 2024 financial statements following audit work conducted by its Statutory Auditors.

In a press release dated April 30, 2025, Egide published its 2024 annual results.

Following the audit procedures, additional elements led the Board of Directors, which met today, to proceed with a restatement of the 2024 financial statements.

ADJUSTMENT OF 2024 FINANCIAL STATEMENTSACCOUNTS

As a reminder, the 2024 results are now presented under French GAAP rather than IFRS.

The main changes compared with the initial publication on April 30, 2025, are as follows:

Revenue (in M€) 2024

(Updated) 2024

(as published on 04/30/2025) 2023* Egide SA 14.78 14.81 17.49 Egide USA 8.29 8.29 11.61 Santier 6.93 6.94 7.6 Egide Group 30.01 30.04 36.71

* Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

In M€ 2024

(Updated) 2024

(as published on 04/30/2025) 2023 * REVENUE 30.01 30.04 36.71 EBITDA (gross) -0.44 -0.49 -1.02 OPERATING RESULT -2.02 -1.95 -2.74 FINANCIAL RESULT -0.69 -0.69 -0.82 EXCEPTIONAL RESULT 0.09 -0.05 0.15 Income Taxes 0.24 0.22 0.33 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE -2.38 -2.48 -3.07

* Restated according to French GAAP standards to ensure comparability

Main modifications:

In M€



2024 2024 Variance (Updated) (as published on 04/30/2025) REVENUE 30.01 30.04 -0.03 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 0.23 0.23 0.00 PURCHASES CONSUMED -10.38 -10.39 0.00 Personnel costs -14.03 -14.18 0.15 External charges -5.91 -5.83 -0.08 Taxes and duties -0.37 -0.37 0.00 EBITDA (gross) -0.45 -0.49 0.05 OPERATING RESULT -2.02 -1.95 -0.07 FINANCIAL RESULT -0.69 -0.69 0.00 EXCEPTIONAL RESULT 0.09 -0.05 0.14 Income Taxes 0.25 0.22 0.03 NET RESULT - GROUP SHARE -2.38 -2.48 0.15

EBITDA variation of +€0.05M

This variation is explained by several factors:

A decrease in revenue of -€0.03M on EGIDE SA, related to an adjustment of deferred revenue related to a customer.

A decrease in personnel costs of €0.15M, mainly at USA Inc., related to an adjustment from €3.9M to €3.8M.

A slight decrease in external charges, with an impact of -€0.08M.





Operating Result variation: -€0.07M

The change in operating result is mainly due to the variation in Ebitda mentioned above, but also to the increase in depreciation and amortization, from -€1.5M to -€1.6M€. This increase stems in particular from Egide SA, whose depreciation and amortization expense rose from -€0.9M to

-€1.0M, due to an accounting adjustment aimed at correctly reflecting the Factor account.

Exceptional Result variation: +€0.14M

The change from €0.11M to €0.03M at Egide SA is explained by a change in the share of the subsidy recognized in the income statement.

Income tax variation: +€ 0.03M

The increase comes from the adjustment of the Research Tax Credit (CIR) on EGIDE SA, revalued from €0.216M to €0.250M.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024:

Assets (k€) 31/12/2024 updated 31/12/2024* Liabilities(k€) 31/12/2024 Updated 31/12/2024* Fixed assets 8 213 8 213 Shareholders' equity 6 152 6 045 Intangible assets 5 5 Capital 9 800 9 800 Tangible assets 7 632 7 632 Capital-related premiums 1 115 1 115 Financial assets 576 576 Reserves (2 387) (2 387) Net result (Group share) (2 375) (2 483) Current assets 16 358 16 358 Non-current liabilities 459 800 Inventories & work in progress 8 044 8 044 Provisions 541 541 Trade receivables 3 081 3 081 Current liabilities 17 047 17 183 Other assets and accruals 3 014 3 385 Financial Debts 9 357 9 357 Cash 1 848 1 848 Trade payables 6 063 6 054 Other Debt & accruals 1 627 1 772 Total Assets 24 199 24 571 Total Liabilities 24 199 24 571

* As published on 04/30/2025

Main modifications:

Assets Change in other receivables and accruals of -€371k, mainly related to Egide SA, and more specifically to the subsidy and the CIR (see above).

Liabilities Variation in the year's result +€108k (see above) Other Shareholders' equity: -€341k, related to the adjustment on the subsidy (see above). Variation in other debts -€145k related to the adjustment on personnel costs (see above), as well as the Factor.



OUTLOOK

The outlook for Egide Group as published on April 30, 2025, remains unchanged.

POSITION OF THE STATUTORY AUDITORS

The company's statutory auditors have issued their audit report on the updated 2024 financial statements. They have expressed reservations leading them to an inability to certify the 2024 financial statements.

Their main areas of uncertainty concerning the parent company and consolidated 2024 financial statements relate to:

The elements supporting the forecasted budget,

The valuation of securities (statutory accounts),

The valuation of inventories,

Discrepancies in intercompany accounts.

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The Annual Financial Report 2024 will be published as scheduled on June 30, 2025, after French market closure.

This report will include the updated social and consolidated financial statements for 2024, approved by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2025, together with the notes, the management report and the Statutory Auditors' report.

It will be available after French market closure on June 30, 2025, on the company's website (www.egide-group.com) and on the Euronext website.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2024 Annual Financial Report: June 30, 2025, after French Market closure

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025

Combined General Meeting: Before September 30, 2025

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

