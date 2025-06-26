Anzeige
26.06.2025
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
26.06.25 | 14:06
5,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0705,82019:41
Dow Jones News
26.06.2025 18:51 Uhr
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States 
26-Jun-2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Press Release 
 
  
 
2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States 
 
  
 
San Jose, USA - June 26, 2025 - 2CRSi Corporation (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces the signing of a strategic contract for the supply of dedicated Artificial 
Intelligence servers in the state of New York, USA. 
 
This transaction, valued at more than USD100 million USD at list prices, underscores the relevance of the technologies 
offered by 2CRSi in addressing the growing needs of companies and institutions involved in large-scale AI projects. 
 
  
 
The servers supplied incorporate the latest NVIDIA H200 GPUs, specifically designed to accelerate the most demanding 
workloads in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and inference. 
 
  
 
"This significant sale demonstrates our capacity to meet the highest standards of the US market in artificial 
intelligence. It marks continued progress in our American expansion, particularly within the strategic AI segment," 
stated Alain Wilmouth, Founder and CEO of 2CRSi. 
 
  
 
The servers will be delivered in two stages, during July and August. This contract coincides with the start of 2CRSi's 
new fiscal year beginning July 1. Compared to the EUR20 million turnover recorded in the first half of the current fiscal 
year, this announcement supports strong growth prospects for the first half of fiscal year 2025-2026. 
 
  
 
This contract further highlights the strong commercial momentum currently experienced by the Group. In its latest 
financial announcement, 2CRSi confirmed achieving annual revenues exceeding EUR200 million for the current fiscal year 
ending June 30, 2025. 
 
  
 
Finally, the Company confirms that no capital increase is envisaged at this stage. The current robustness of its 
financial structure and commercial dynamics allows it to sustain growth without dilution for shareholders. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Next Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Announcement of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025. 
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 
 
  
 
2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
  
 
For more information: www.2crsi.com 
 
. 
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial Communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2161416 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2161416 26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2025 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
