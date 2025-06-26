DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States 26-Jun-2025 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces sale of Artificial Intelligence servers valued at over USD100 million in the United States San Jose, USA - June 26, 2025 - 2CRSi Corporation (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the signing of a strategic contract for the supply of dedicated Artificial Intelligence servers in the state of New York, USA. This transaction, valued at more than USD100 million USD at list prices, underscores the relevance of the technologies offered by 2CRSi in addressing the growing needs of companies and institutions involved in large-scale AI projects. The servers supplied incorporate the latest NVIDIA H200 GPUs, specifically designed to accelerate the most demanding workloads in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and inference. "This significant sale demonstrates our capacity to meet the highest standards of the US market in artificial intelligence. It marks continued progress in our American expansion, particularly within the strategic AI segment," stated Alain Wilmouth, Founder and CEO of 2CRSi. The servers will be delivered in two stages, during July and August. This contract coincides with the start of 2CRSi's new fiscal year beginning July 1. Compared to the EUR20 million turnover recorded in the first half of the current fiscal year, this announcement supports strong growth prospects for the first half of fiscal year 2025-2026. This contract further highlights the strong commercial momentum currently experienced by the Group. In its latest financial announcement, 2CRSi confirmed achieving annual revenues exceeding EUR200 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Finally, the Company confirms that no capital increase is envisaged at this stage. The current robustness of its financial structure and commercial dynamics allows it to sustain growth without dilution for shareholders. Next Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Announcement of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com . Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial Communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2161416 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2161416 26-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2025 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)