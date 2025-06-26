The "Portugal Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Portugal data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 11 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

The upcoming data center power capacity is more than 5x the existing capacity.

Start Campus and Merlin Properties with Edged Energy are the largest upcoming data center developers in the Portugal market.

In terms of location, Lisbon to dominate the upcoming data center market with the major share of total capacity.

Equinix and AtlasEdge remain key players in the current operational landscape.

New data centers like Templus and Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) are entering the market.

The total upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach nearly 50,000 racks.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (11 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Portugal Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Atlas Edge

Claranet

DECSIS

Equinix

Merlin Properties Edged Energy

NOS

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

REN

Start Campus

Templus

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5u1gnw

