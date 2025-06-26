Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Other Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced first quarter 2025 financial data and other recent company highlights.

Financial highlights from the first quarter of 2025 include:

Net Income Before Taxes of $171,885 versus a Net Loss of $86,477 for the same period in 2024. The company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3.5 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Total Revenue of $3.8 million versus $3.7 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 2.6% during what is typically the slowest quarter of the year and despite unusually inclement weather during the first 2 months of 2025.

Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment of 1.2% versus the same period in 2024, despite the weather conditions cited above and despite the downturn in consumer sentiment.

Expenses for this venue are mostly fixed for numerous additional locations, so the margin contribution rate and the contribution to income from the company's non-traditional franchising revenue will continue to increase as more locations are opened. The contribution margin was 62.2% in the first quarter.

Additional company highlights:

Significant revenue growth in the non-traditional franchise segment is expected to continue in 2025 after the 18.8% increase in 2024; projections call for up to 60-70 new units on the heels of the 68 new units opened during the year 2024.

Same store sales in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment continued to rise into the second quarter of 2025 by 2.7% in April and 9.3% in May compared to corresponding months in 2024; June may likely show positive same store sales increases as well, despite the current economic climate and the uncertainty created by current events.

As previously announced, the company has retained the services of a new placement agent to assist in obtaining new financing for the company, which is progressing positively. Among other uses, proceeds will be used to retire the current senior loan with Corbel Capital Partners SBIC, L.P., along with their outstanding warrants (which Corbel has indicated their desire to accomplish as well), the company's subordinated notes, and the cost of the capital raise. As previously announced, in April 2025 the company entered into an agreement with Corbel to extend the maturity of their loan to the company until June 30, 2026.

As recently announced, the Board of Directors of the company will be evaluating alternative independent accountants to serve as the company's auditor for 2025. The report on the consolidated balance sheet of the company and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2024, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the related notes, provided by the company's auditor for 2024 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. The auditors for the December 31, 2023 audit expressed an unqualified and unmodified opinion on those statements as well.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan and refinance the Senior Note before its maturity in 2026, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to continue or initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)

Assets December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 Current assets: (Not Reviewed) (Not Reviewed) Cash $ 710,227 $ 564,637 Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable 507,726 507,726 Accounts receivable - net 586,554 529,648 Inventories 986,975 983,201 Prepaid expenses 194,902 175,148 Total current assets 2,986,384 2,760,360 Property and equipment: Equipment 4,349,205 4,367,876 Leasehold improvements 3,142,591 3,143,365 7,491,796 7,511,241 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,583,276 3,678,800 Net property and equipment 3,908,520 3,832,441 Deferred tax asset 3,532,199 3,490,947 Deferred contract costs 1,604,952 1,597,310 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,154,804 4,010,511 Other assets 303,922 318,455 Total assets $ 16,769,247 $ 16,288,490 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 840,848 $ 535,885 Current portion of operating lease liability 870,140 923,277 Current portion of Corbel loan payable 1,066,668 1,091,670 Warrant liability 538,822 538,822 Total current liabilities 3,316,478 3,089,654 Long-term obligations: Loan payable to Corbel net of current portion 5,551,738 5,368,400 Convertible notes payable 575,000 575,000 Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion 3,505,718 3,302,141 Deferred contract income 1,604,952 1,597,310 Total long-term liabilities 11,237,408 10,842,851 Total liabilities $ 14,553,886 $ 13,932,505 Stockholders' equity: Common Stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025) 24,867,778 24,877,769 Accumulated deficit (22,652,417 ) (22,521,784 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,215,361 2,355,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,769,247 $ 16,288,490

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and Not Reviewed)

Three-Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 (Not Reviewed) (Not Reviewed) Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 1,995,524 $ 2,019,418 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 238,147 294,573 Franchising revenue 1,425,290 1,445,908 Administrative fees and other 7,144 299 Total revenue 3,666,105 3,760,198 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub 1,831,444 1,890,687 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 225,760 293,111 Franchising expenses 489,667 546,447 Total operating expenses 2,546,871 2,730,245 Depreciation and amortization 96,266 96,066 General and administrative expenses 577,286 424,405 Defense against activist shareholder 13,479 7.843 Total expenses 3,233,902 3,258,559 Operating income 432,203 501,639 Interest expense 394,180 329,754 Change in fair value of warrants 124,500 - Income (loss) before income taxes (86,477 ) 171,885 Income tax expense - 41,252 Net income (loss) $ (86,477 ) $ 130,633 Earnings per share - basic Net income (loss) $ (.00 ) $ .01 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 22,215,512 22,215,512 Diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) $ (.00 ) $ .01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 22,215,512 25,278,930

