Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Introduces Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza!

Featuring Over Double the Cheese and Free Buttery Garlic Dipping Sauce

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Everyone needs to try Noble Roman's new 'Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza'! We all love stuffed crust pizza, but Noble Roman's puts the "Xtra" in its over-the-top, scratch-made version. No string cheese here - with twice as much real Mozzarella cheese, Noble Roman's puts as much real cheese in the hand-rolled crust ring as it puts on the top of your pizza! And every Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza you order comes with free buttery garlic dip on the side. Noble Roman's Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza is available now, but for a limited time only, at all 9 Indianapolis metro area Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub locations. Order Noble Roman's Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza today at www.nrpizzapub.com.

Besides oven-melting real Mozzarella cheese, and lots of it, in their Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza, Noble Roman's goes the extra mile with their cheese. That's because on every Noble Roman's pizza, including their new Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza, they blend in soft, mild Muenster cheese to allow for an extra rich and creamy tasting melt. Plus, Noble Roman's even adds a pinch of oregano to give their cheese a touch of that authentic Italian sweetness. And the dough Noble Roman's stuffs all that cheese into is made from scratch every morning and allowed to slow-proof for 24 hours before they hand-stretch, hand-roll and hand-stuff the crust ring to order - all baked fresh with your favorite toppings and served with a large souffle cup of buttery garlic sauce for dipping! Check out Noble Roman's special introductory price on their Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza as well as the 30 toppings from which you can pick at www.nrpizzapub.com.

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

As Indiana's home-grown local favorite, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza and Pub is on a mission to make pizza fun. A great family atmosphere, friendly people, and artisanal craftmanship provide a pizza eating experience like no other. Watch dough made from scratch daily in the glass-enclosed, climate-controlled dough rooms. Enjoy unlimited trips to the Garden-Fresh Salad Bar, local craft beers and wines at the 'Piazza Bar', the self-serve family craft root beer tap, and spaciously comfortable dining rooms with large screen TVs throughout.

Xtra-Stuffed Crust Pizza is Available at the Following Indianapolis Metro-Area Noble Roman's:

Brownsburg · 5724 North Green Street · 317-852-4433

Carmel · 1438 West Main Street · 317-846-3377

Fishers · 11715 Allisonville Road · 317-578-3377

Franklin · 1990 Northwood Plaza · 317-494-6344

Greenwood · 2826 South St. Rd. 135 · 317-743-9111

86th & Ditch · 1315 West 86th Street · 317-389-5565

McCordsville · 6853 West Broadway · 317-589-8399

Westfield · 17409 Wheeler Road · 317-867-3377

Whitestown · 6428 Whitestown Parkway · 317-769-3377

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dylan Ginn, Director of Marketing, Noble Roman's Inc.

317.634.3377 x 141 · dginn@nobleromans.com

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-introduces-xtra-stuffed-crust-pizza-1050803

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
