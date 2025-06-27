

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dismissed Omead Afshar, the company's vice president of manufacturing and operations, as the electric vehicle maker faces mounting pressure from falling global demand and a wave of senior-level departures.



Afshar, a longtime Musk confidant who joined Tesla in 2017, was overseeing manufacturing and sales operations across North America and Europe. His removal marks another shake-up in the company's top ranks amid intensifying internal restructuring.



Afshar led a senior team that included executives such as Troy Jones, vice president of North American sales; Joe Ward, who heads Tesla's operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Karen Steakley, a former Texas government official who now directs Tesla's business development and policy initiatives.



His termination follows prior internal scrutiny in 2022, when he was investigated for sourcing rare construction materials reportedly for a secretive Musk-led project. He later served at SpaceX before returning to Tesla and assuming a senior leadership role.



Afshar's departure comes as Tesla grapples with declining sales, particularly in Europe, where deliveries have dropped for five consecutive months. The company's global market share has been eroded by cheaper Chinese EV competitors, and its public image has suffered, in part due to Musk's polarizing political involvement-including public endorsements of controversial political figures.



Tesla shares have fallen 19 percent year-to-date, underperforming major tech peers. Afshar's exit is the latest in a series of high-profile resignations this year, including former CFO Zach Kirkhorn, battery chief Drew Baglino, and Optimus robotics lead Milan Kovac.



Analysts warn Tesla may report a second consecutive annual decline in global deliveries a first in its history amplifying concerns about the company's direction and stability.



