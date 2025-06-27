Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company"), Torr Metals has successfully completed field reconnaissance over high-priority copper-gold targets at the Bertha and Sonic zones in south-central British Columbia, within the broader Bertha and Kolos Project areas, hereafter collectively referred to as the Kolos Copper-Gold Project (Figure 1, Figure 2). This initial groundwork, which included alteration mapping and the collection of 12 rock grab samples from outcrop, was instrumental in guiding the orientation and targeting of an imminent induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey. In addition to refining targets for the survey, the reconnaissance also identified new areas of geological interest that warrant near-term follow-up. Having secured funding, the Company is now poised to generate near-term value through exploration ahead of a maiden discovery-focused drill program.

At Bertha, fieldwork confirmed structurally controlled supergene copper (Cu) mineralization composed primarily of chalcocite, where historical rock grab samples have returned up to 8.48% Cu in outcrop. The upcoming IP survey will be the first to test for subsurface extensions of this undrilled zone, which shares key structural and mineralogical features with the upper supergene zone of the high-grade New Afton copper-gold deposit, located just 28 kilometres to the north-northeast.

Figure 1. Kolos Copper-Gold Project location within the prolific Late Triassic porphyry belt of the Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia. Figure modified from Mitchinson et al. 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/257042_15d3457904772b29_001full.jpg

"We're excited to launch this next phase of exploration across our 332 km² land package, where recent work at the Bertha target has revealed compelling geological similarities to the nearby high-grade New Afton deposit," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "A new copper-gold porphyry discovery at Kirby, Bertha, or Sonic would be highly meaningful; not just for the geological potential, but for our exceptional access to infrastructure and proximity to operating mines with declining reserves. With road access, power, and nearby mills, Kolos is strategically positioned to generate near-term value in a region hungry for new copper-gold feed sources. These efforts will culminate in a high-impact maiden drill program planned for 2025."

Figure 2. Kolos Copper-Gold Project location with annotated high-priority copper and gold occurrences overlying residual magnetic intensity (RMI) geophysics where alkalic porphyry systems are associated with high magnetic anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/257042_15d3457904772b29_002full.jpg

Torr Metals is also pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the closing of the Second Tranche, the Company issued 533,333 flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, and 885,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.13 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $195,050, bringing the Private Placement total proceeds to $1,375,419.

Each Unit consisted of one Share and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share until June 25, 2027.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration and development on Torr's British Columbia assets, specifically its 100% owned 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and the adjacent 57 km² Bertha Property, held under a strategic option agreement for full ownership (see March 11, 2025 News Release); and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with this Second Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid a total of $10,465 in cash to arm's length finders. Additionally, Torr issued an aggregate of 75,833 Finder's Warrant to arm's length finders, namely to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (as to 28,000 Finder's Warrants), Research Capital Corporation (as to 30,333 Finder's Warrants, and Jasper Wijk and Gorm Henriksen (as to 17,500 Finder's Warrants to be split equally between Messrs. Wijk and Henriksen). Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share until June 25, 2027.

All securities issued in this Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on October 26, 2025.

At the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company confirms that a total of $69,741 was paid in cash to arm's length finders for the whole Private Placement. Torr issued an aggregate of 489,789 non-transferable Finder's Warrant to arm's length finders for the whole Private Placement, namely to Haywood Securities Inc. (as to 50,330 Finder's Warrants), Ventum Financial Corp. (as to 116,433 Finder's Warrants), Raymond James Ltd. (as to 16,333 Finder's Warrants), Canaccord Genuity Corp. (as to 28,000 Finder's Warrants), Research Capital Corporation (as to 30,333 Finder's Warrants), and Jasper Wijk and Gorm Henriksen (as to a total of 248,360 Finder's Warrants, split equally between Messrs. Wijk and Henriksen). It should be noted that although Valpal Management Consultancy was an arm's length finder in the Private Placement, it did not receive Finder's Warrants.

The subscription by an Insider of the Company for a portion of the Private Placement is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but the Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the subscription, insofar as it involves the insider of the Company, does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

For additional information with the respect to the Company's Private Placement, please refer to our press releases dated March 27, 2025, May 15, 2025 and May 30, 2025, available for viewing on the Company's Profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257042

SOURCE: Torr Metals Inc.