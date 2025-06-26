Anzeige
NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 50,604,879 common shares ("Shares") were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 32.11% of the votes attached to all the outstanding Shares as at the record date of the Meeting.

Election of Directors
At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
NomineeForWithheld/AbstainForWithheld/Abstain
James Gowans44,345,483258,10599.4210.579
Kevin Bullock43,866,390737,19898.3471.653
Mary-Lynn Oke44,012,477591,11198.6751.325
Paul McRae44,346,866256,72299.4240.576
Margot Naudie42,419,7532,183,83595.1044.896
Andrew Bowering44,341,378262,21099.4120.588
Morgan Lekstrom44,023,424580,16498.6991.301
Robert McLeod42,878,7461,724,84296.1333.867


Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
ForWithheld/AbstainForWithheld/Abstain
50,301,196265,77899.4740.526


Equity Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, the Company's equity incentive plan was re-approved, with the following results:

Number of SharesPercentage of Votes Cast
ForAgainstForAgainst
43,546,5851,057,00397.6302.370

The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Kevin Bullock
President & CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@nexgold.com		Orin Baranowsky
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 697-2625
obaranowsky@nexgold.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


