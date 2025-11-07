Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG) (OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 10, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-nexg/.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

About NexGold Mining Corp. NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. The Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including the Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and the Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

Contact:

