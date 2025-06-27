Anzeige
Nyce International Plc - Change of Accounting Reference Date
Nyce International Plc - Change of Accounting Reference Date

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces that the directors have resolved to change its Accounting Reference Date from 30 June to 31 December with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the Company's updated financial calendar will now be as follows:

  • The unaudited interim accounts for the 12-month period from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 are scheduled for publication by 30 September 2025.
  • The audited accounts for the 18-month period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2025 are scheduled for publication by 30 June 2026.

A quarterly management statement will also be announced within one month after the end of each quarter, continuing until the next audited financial statements with an unmodified audit opinion are published.

Thereafter, annual and interim reports will be published each year for the 12 months to 31 December and 6 months to 30 June, respectively.

About NYCE International Plc (https://www.nyceint.com)

NYCE International Plc is a publicly listed company on the AQSE Growth Market, operating as a premier marketplace for gaming technology and services. With a diverse portfolio of solutions and a global network of industry leaders, NYCE facilitates strategic partnerships and delivers revenue-driven innovations to gaming operators worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0) 20 3855 5551


© 2025 PR Newswire
