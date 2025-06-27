Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands into airports in the Middle East and receives a SEK 7 million order

Maven Wireless has received an order via a local partner in UAE for a public safety DAS system to a value of 642 kEUR.

This order includes the latest digital DAS products for blue light service that support both the old TETRA standard over the 380 MHz band as well as the new generation solution with Public Safety LTE over the 700 MHz band in the same remote unit. Public Safety LTE is the latest generation radio for first responders that supports video and data transmission.

The ordered equipment will be used both in the airport but also for the continued work in other commercial buildings where the local partner continues to step wise medernise the coverage solution into the Maven digital DAS.

"I am happy about the continued trust of our local partner in the region who already implemented several projects with Maven Wireless unique solution combining both the older generation but also the new standards for Public Safety LTE. We now continue to be trusted to deliver the same solution to even larger projects and also for an airport which is a new vertical for us.", says Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless

