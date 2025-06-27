Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180 | Ticker-Symbol: 96W
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 15:29
0,684 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVEN WIRELESS SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 11:45 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands into airports in the Middle East and receives a SEK 7 million order

Maven Wireless has received an order via a local partner in UAE for a public safety DAS system to a value of 642 kEUR.

This order includes the latest digital DAS products for blue light service that support both the old TETRA standard over the 380 MHz band as well as the new generation solution with Public Safety LTE over the 700 MHz band in the same remote unit. Public Safety LTE is the latest generation radio for first responders that supports video and data transmission.

The ordered equipment will be used both in the airport but also for the continued work in other commercial buildings where the local partner continues to step wise medernise the coverage solution into the Maven digital DAS.

"I am happy about the continued trust of our local partner in the region who already implemented several projects with Maven Wireless unique solution combining both the older generation but also the new standards for Public Safety LTE. We now continue to be trusted to deliver the same solution to even larger projects and also for an airport which is a new vertical for us.", says Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.
We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.