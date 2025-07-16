Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) publishes interim report April-June 2025

Maven Wireless publish interim report for second quarter 2025. The interim report is also available at www.mavenwireless.com

Second quarter 1 April - 30 June 2025 (MSEK)

•Net sales amounted to 72.995 (53.307)

•EBITDA 5.927 (2.845)

•Operating profit 3.857 (916)

•Order intake 42.649 (39.214)

•Cash flow from current operations 27.147 (6.854)

•Earnings per share after dilution SEK 0.01 (0.00)

•Equity per share SEK 2.27 (2.32)

Period 1 January - 30 June 2025

•Net sales amounted to 121.863 (107.048)

•EBITDA 8.585 (13.148)

•Operating profit 4.514 (9.317)

•Order intake 98.059 (86.060)

•Cash flow from current operations 23.099 (-20.342)

•Earnings per share after dilution SEK- 0.03 (0.12)

•Equity per share SEK 2.27 (2.32)

CEO's statement

We can now sum up a strong second quarter with several important advances - both financially and strategically. The Group's net sales increased by 37% compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 73 million. The gross margin amounted to 39%, which has been impacted by the sale of obsolete inventory, adjusted for this impairment, the gross margin is in line with the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 8%, which is an improvement from 5% in the same period last year.

Order intake increased by 9% to SEK 43 million. Historically, the second quarter is a weaker quarter in terms of order volumes.

During the quarter, we strengthened our cash position. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 6 million, in addition to which there is an unutilized overdraft facility of SEK 17 million. This means that we are now stronger financially than at the beginning of the year, which is crucial for our strategy to combine growth with financial control.

During the quarter, we took important steps into a new vertical - airports - by securing two separate orders for Public Safety radio solutions in the Middle East. The business comes from different system integrators, which shows that our technology is in broad demand for various segments. Airports are a prioritized growth market, not least because of the extensive need for upgrades to 5G technology for both commercial and safety-critical communications.

In the UAE, our established partner continues to expand the Dubai Mall radio system - a reference facility that now demonstrates how our technology supports both the legacy TETRA standard and next-generation Public Safety LTE in a single system.

In India, we have received additional orders in the rail tunnel segment, while we are now approved as a "Trusted Source" according to the country's national accreditation system. This is strategically very important as it opens the market for continued deliveries, at a time when India is restricting imports of Chinese telecom equipment. The market is extensive - within airports alone, there are almost 50 international facilities in need of 5G coverage.

In the Nordic region, we have secured a new deal related to blue light coverage in the Fehmarn Belt link, which when completed will be the world's longest combined road and rail tunnel.

In the United States, we have successfully launched a new high-power repeater and delivered the first order to customer. A new head of sales for Americas is also in place, based in Dallas - a hub for the American telecom industry. In parallel, the product certification process in Australia and New Zealand is progressing according to plan, with additional sales activities in the second half of the year.

To meet future demand, we continue to invest in the development of our new technology platform, Nimbus. New versions are in production and will be field-tested.

As previously communicated, I announced during the quarter that I plan to, after almost a decade as CEO, hand over the baton. The handover will take place in good order, with the goal that the next leader will be able to drive the company into the next phase of growth - towards billions in sales and continued global expansion.

I will continue to support the company through my work on the Board of Directors and be available on strategic issues.

In summary, all our most important key figures show continued growth. We are strengthening our presence in new geographic markets, opening new verticals and improving profitability. At the same time, we see that most of the expansion of 5G indoor coverage lies ahead of us, as well as the shift in blue light radio where the TETRA radio standard is replaced with digital radio networks. The train industry will also phase in new digital radio through FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) where we already sell our solutions.

We look to the future with confidence and are determined to continue to build a global, profitable and market-leading company in mobile communication indoors and in challenging environments.

Fredrik Ekström - group CEO

Kista, July 16, 2025

Significant events during the second quarter

Maven Wireless holds Annual General Meeting

Maven Wireless has held an Annual General Meeting where all proposals from both the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors were unanimously adopted.

Maven Wireless AB's CEO Fredrik Ekström transitions from CEO to board member

Maven Wireless' CEO Fredrik Ekström has informed the Board that he wishes to support the company as a major shareholder from his position on the Board and leave as CEO of the company when the Board has recruited a new CEO. The Board of Directors is now starting the process of finding a successor and until it is in place, Fredrik will continue to lead the Group.

Maven Wireless expands to airports in the Middle East and wins order worth SEK 7 million

Maven Wireless has received an order via a local partner in UAE for a public safety DAS system to a value of 642 kEUR.

This order includes the latest digital DAS products for blue light service that support both the old TETRA standard over the 380 MHz band as well as the new generation solution with Public Safety LTE over the 700 MHz band in the same remote unit. Public Safety LTE is the latest generation radio for first responders that supports video and data transmission.

The ordered equipment will be used both in the airport but also for the continued work in other commercial buildings where the local partner continues to step wise medernise the coverage solution into the Maven digital DAS.

