Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180 | Ticker-Symbol: 96W
21.07.2025 09:35 Uhr
Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands sales to Mongolia - secures order in the mining industry

Maven Wireless has received an order for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for public safety through a new local partner in Mongolia. The order is valued at approximately SEK 1 million and marks the company's entry into a new geographical market.

The system will be installed in a copper mine owned by one of the largest mining companies in the world. The solution will provide robust and reliable wireless communication in demanding underground environments - a critical component of the mine's safety infrastructure.

"I'm very pleased with our continued expansion in the mining industry. This particular deal is especially exciting as it involves a brand-new geographic market for us, a new local partner, and a new end customer who represents one of the largest mining companies globally," says Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.
We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

