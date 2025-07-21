Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands sales to Mongolia - secures order in the mining industry

Maven Wireless has received an order for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for public safety through a new local partner in Mongolia. The order is valued at approximately SEK 1 million and marks the company's entry into a new geographical market.

The system will be installed in a copper mine owned by one of the largest mining companies in the world. The solution will provide robust and reliable wireless communication in demanding underground environments - a critical component of the mine's safety infrastructure.

"I'm very pleased with our continued expansion in the mining industry. This particular deal is especially exciting as it involves a brand-new geographic market for us, a new local partner, and a new end customer who represents one of the largest mining companies globally," says Fredrik Ekström, CEO of Maven Wireless.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Ekström, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

