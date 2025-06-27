Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:01
1,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navamedic ASA: First approval of the medical device OraFID as primary package for a pharmaceutical product

OSLO, Norway, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic announces that the Swedish Medical Products Agency, acting as the Reference Member State, together with the Concerned Member States in 9 additional countries have approved OraFID® for use with a medicinal product.

"OraFID® is a unique, fully mechanical medical device that dispenses precise quantities of minitablets to patients. It enables personalized, fine-tuned treatment with minitablets, and I am thrilled to see the approval of this important milestone." says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

Treatments with a narrow therapeutic window can benefit from hyper-fractioning of the dose, by dividing it into minitablets, each containing a fraction of the dose.

OraFID® works with a couple of twists of the hands and ejects an exact number of minitablets.
It is approved as an integral combination product for Flexilev®, Navamedic's medication for the treatment of Parkinson's.

The launch in Nordic markets is anticipated in October 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Mobile: +47 951 78 880 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com
Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: Lars.Hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, and gastro-related ailments, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing. Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

For more information, please visit Navamedic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Navamedic ASA: First approval of the medical device OraFID® as primary package for a pharmaceutical product Oslo, Norway - 2025.06.27 - Navamedic announces that the Swedish Medical Products Agency, acting as News Powered by Cision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-first-approval-of-the-medical-device-orafid-as-primary-package-for-a-pharmaceutical-product-302493246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.