IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma to Host Fiscal Year-End 2025 Shareholder Update Call on Monday June 30, 2025

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's operational progress for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Company will release its fiscal year 2025 financial results that day before the market opens.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506 0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528 0011. Callers should use access code: 370284.

Investors may access the live webcast via the following link:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2938/52547

A replay of the teleconference will be available at the above link until July 31, 2025.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma?(NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial?(CALMA)?for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, November 12, 2024, and February 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

Contact Information

Rosalyn Christian/Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

