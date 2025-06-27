Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Jayden Resources Inc., (TSXV: JDN) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged loans (the "Loan") for a total of $250,000.

The Loan is repayable within one year or until the Company completes a private placement and carries an interest rate of 10% per annum to the actual date of repayment, which can occur prior to June 27, 2026.

The Loan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company will use the funds for general working capital purposes.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

Chief Executive Officer

