Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, today announced its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2025 ("Q1 Fiscal 2026"). All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"As the only true dollar store company in Mexico, we are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of PesoRama. "Our Q1 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and continued demand for our value offering, despite currency headwinds. Average ticket increased by 19% and same store sales increased by 2%(i); both factors support a 10% revenue increase(i). This performance reflects the success of our merchandising strategies and expanded product assortment, which are driving customer loyalty and positioning us for continued growth as we expand our footprint in an underserved market. The recently announced $5 million LIFE Offering will further strengthen our ability to execute our growth strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Highlights: 2026 Q1 vs 2025 Q1

Total sales decreased by 4% to $5,533,533, due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso relative to the Canadian dollar. In local currency (MXN), sales increased by approximately 10% year-over-year, reflecting continued organic growth and new store openings.

Gross profit remained consistent at $1,941,647, compared to $1,943,290 in Q1 2025, as operational gains were offset by the impact of foreign exchange.

Product gross margins increased by 0.2% from $2,647,862 or 46.1% to $2,560,915 or 46.3% due to a decrease in the per unit cost of inventory.

Announced $5 million non-brokered private placement (LIFE Offering) to support store expansion and working capital.

(i)same store sales stated in local currency

Other Performance Metrics: 2026 Q1 vs 2025 Q1

Average ticket increased by 19.3% as a result of increase in demand and increased product assortment

Same store sales increased by 2% compared to Q1 2025, reflecting ongoing customer demand and strong execution at existing locations.

Key Achievements 2025

On April 26, 2025 the Company opened store #26; a 406 square meter location inside the "City Shops del Valle" mall in the Del Valle neighborhood.

On May 31 the Company opened store #27, a 481 square meter location inside the "Patio Martin Carrera" mall in the Martin Carrera neighborhood.

Subsequent to quarter end, PesoRama announced a $5 million non-brokered private placement (LIFE Offering) to support continued store expansion and working capital.

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2025, which can be found on PesoRama's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 27 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

For further information please contact:

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross profit plus distribution costs divided by sales.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended January 31, 2025.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257135

