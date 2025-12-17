Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based retailer operating dollar-store locations in Mexico under the JOI DOLLAR PLUS brand, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article provides an overview of PesoRama's retail platform, store footprint, leadership team, and the broader value-retail landscape in Mexico.

The feature also examines global discount-retail trends and outlines PesoRama's approach to standardized pricing, merchandising, and corporate store ownership.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2025/12/16/pesorama-advances-strategy-to-establish-mexicos-first-nationwide-dollar-store-chain/.



About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOI DOLLAR PLUS brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 30 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

