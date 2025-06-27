Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved today at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 68,151,868



Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 51.21%

Matter Voted Upon Voting Result Fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5) The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at five (5), by a majority of shareholders: Votes For Votes against 34,881,314 99.95% 16,905 0.05%



Election of Directors The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, by a majority of shareholders:

Votes For Votes Withheld/

Abstained Non Votes Dr. Rui Feng 33,742,436 99.87% 42,717 0.13% 1,113,066 Lorne Waldman 33,741,970 99.87% 43,183 0.13% 1,113,066 Bhakti Pavani 33,418,700 98.92% 366,453 1.08% 1,113,066 Alex Zhang 33,742,265 99.87% 42,888 0.13% 1,113,066 Hernan Uribe-

Zeballos 33,743,882 99.88% 41,271 0.12% 1,113,066 Appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of the Company Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, by a majority of shareholders: Votes For Votes Withheld/

Abstained 34,879,965 99.95% 18,254 0.05%



Re-approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") The Plan was re-approved by a majority of shareholders: Votes For Votes Against Non Vote 33,329,494 98.65% 455,659 1.35% 1,113,066

The Plan has been re-approved by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting. The Plan allows for the grant of options to purchase up to 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares calculated on the date of the grant, and the grant of other forms of equity incentive securities to acquire up to 6,815,186 common shares. Re-approval of the Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on tin projects in Bolivia and owns a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company owns 100% of its Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. Tincorp has also signed an agreement to sell its Skukum Gold Project to Blue Jay Gold Corp. Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

