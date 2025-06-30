F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Changes to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee

Basel, 30 June 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that Johannes (Hans) Clevers (1957), M.D., Ph.D., Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee will be retiring from Roche. Hans Clevers joined the Roche Board of Directors in 2019 and then was appointed Head of Roche pRED in March 2022.

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "Hans is an exceptional scientist who has been instrumental in translating cutting-edge science into improved patient outcomes. Under his leadership, the pRED organisation has accelerated several potentially transformational medicines into the final phase of development that will shape the company for the years to come. It has been a pleasure working with him and I am thankful for his many contributions to our company and patients. While he will step down from his current role at the end of August, I am grateful that he will continue to lead our Institute of Human Biology until a successor is announced."

Barbara Schädler (1962), Head of Group Communications and member of Roche's enlarged Corporate Executive Committee, will retire from the company at the end of the year. Barbara Schädler joined Roche in 2019.

Thomas Schinecker continued: "During more than six years at Roche, Barbara Schädler has fully integrated and modernised our company's communication function. Communications is a core pillar representing who we are as Roche. Through Barbara's expertise and leadership, she has successfully represented our company both internally and externally. Her resilience and determination were especially evident in her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic when she championed our internal taskforce. I am thankful for everything that she has achieved and for our excellent collaboration."

We will announce the successors in due course.

