Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 08:06
27,900 Euro
+0,43 % +0,120
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80027,90008:22
27,80027,90008:13
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 07:33 Uhr
258 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024

DJ Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability 
Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024 
30-Jun-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam announces the publication of its Corporate Sustainability Report for 2024 
 
  
 
Luxembourg June 30, 2025 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its new Corporate Sustainability performance 
report for 2024. 
 
  
 
Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this issue stands both as a continuation of our previous GRI[1] 
-based reports, including the disclosure of our sustainability performance in many aspects, and a first step towards 
the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Directive). On top of the indicators having received external assurance[2] as part 
of our Annual Report, particularly on safety results (TRIR[3], Incident Frequency and Severity rates), and 
environmental performance (CO2e and energy intensity, water withdrawals, air emissions and annual carbon removals of 
our forest), this report details our updated decarbonization roadmap and its levers. 
 
  
 
As a CO2e footprint leading company in the steel business, and in spite of the difficult market context, we are proud 
to present our renewed commitment in the form of a sharpened strategy in line with the benchmarks, strengthened with a 
recalibrated and site-driven pathway, including scope 3 emissions and ready for third-party verification. In 2024, our 
carbon footprint (scopes 1+2) stood at 0.34 tCO2e/tcs, well below the sector's average4 and we now aim for reductions 
of the total footprint (scopes 1+2+3) of 15% in absolute value and 20% in intensity in 2030, compared to the 2021 
baseline. 
 
This ambition also relies on Aperam's differentiated value chain with three strategic advantages: Firstly, our 
optimised use of steel scrap in Europe, made possible by the integration of the former ELG, now Aperam Recycling; 
secondly, the charcoal that replaces extractive coke into our Brazilian Blast Furnaces; and lastly, the sequestration 
capabilities of our FSC©-certified forestry management. 
 
  
 
"In spite of the headwinds, we invested a lot of effort in 2024 to build a resilient roadmap for our decarbonization 
based on our internal Circularity and Low-Carbon material strategy and complemented with Energy efficiency and 
Renewables. Aperam is and remains a leader in sustainability in the stainless steel industry, uniquely positioned 
across its full circular materials chain-from FSC-certified forests and its own biocoke production to scrap recycling 
and advanced steelmaking capabilities. We combine a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility with a 
focus on sustainable profitability, thus creating value for all stakeholders" says Chief Sustainability Officer Jan 
Hofmann. 
 
  
 
Aperam is already recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, in particular with the stainless steel sector's 
first ResponsibleSteelTM certification earned in 2021 and confirmed in 2024 in Europe, followed by Brazil in 2023 - a 
certification that covers all the dimensions of Social, Environmental and Corporate responsibility including 
Stakeholder Engagement. The repeat top-level ESG ratings we receive also confirm the consistency of our approach. 
 
  
 
Aperam's complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability 
Reports. 
 
  
 
About Aperam 
 
  
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to 
be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
  
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with 
ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance 
alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
  
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
  
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
  
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
[4] 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] '2021 GRI sustainability standard' 
 
[2] PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Société Coopérative (PwC) 
 
[3] Total Recordable Incident Rate 
 
[4] Figures 'all tons', including sequestration (B", certified figure as per our methodology).The latest 
WorldStainless's average was 0.83 tCO2e/tcs in 2021, according to the Association's 2023 report. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2162104 30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162104&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.