Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024

DJ Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability Aperam publishes its Corporate Sustainability Report 2024 30-Jun-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces the publication of its Corporate Sustainability Report for 2024 Luxembourg June 30, 2025 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its new Corporate Sustainability performance report for 2024. Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this issue stands both as a continuation of our previous GRI[1] -based reports, including the disclosure of our sustainability performance in many aspects, and a first step towards the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Directive). On top of the indicators having received external assurance[2] as part of our Annual Report, particularly on safety results (TRIR[3], Incident Frequency and Severity rates), and environmental performance (CO2e and energy intensity, water withdrawals, air emissions and annual carbon removals of our forest), this report details our updated decarbonization roadmap and its levers. As a CO2e footprint leading company in the steel business, and in spite of the difficult market context, we are proud to present our renewed commitment in the form of a sharpened strategy in line with the benchmarks, strengthened with a recalibrated and site-driven pathway, including scope 3 emissions and ready for third-party verification. In 2024, our carbon footprint (scopes 1+2) stood at 0.34 tCO2e/tcs, well below the sector's average4 and we now aim for reductions of the total footprint (scopes 1+2+3) of 15% in absolute value and 20% in intensity in 2030, compared to the 2021 baseline. This ambition also relies on Aperam's differentiated value chain with three strategic advantages: Firstly, our optimised use of steel scrap in Europe, made possible by the integration of the former ELG, now Aperam Recycling; secondly, the charcoal that replaces extractive coke into our Brazilian Blast Furnaces; and lastly, the sequestration capabilities of our FSC©-certified forestry management. "In spite of the headwinds, we invested a lot of effort in 2024 to build a resilient roadmap for our decarbonization based on our internal Circularity and Low-Carbon material strategy and complemented with Energy efficiency and Renewables. Aperam is and remains a leader in sustainability in the stainless steel industry, uniquely positioned across its full circular materials chain-from FSC-certified forests and its own biocoke production to scrap recycling and advanced steelmaking capabilities. We combine a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on sustainable profitability, thus creating value for all stakeholders" says Chief Sustainability Officer Jan Hofmann. Aperam is already recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, in particular with the stainless steel sector's first ResponsibleSteelTM certification earned in 2021 and confirmed in 2024 in Europe, followed by Brazil in 2023 - a certification that covers all the dimensions of Social, Environmental and Corporate responsibility including Stakeholder Engagement. The repeat top-level ESG ratings we receive also confirm the consistency of our approach. Aperam's complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability Reports. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com [4] =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] '2021 GRI sustainability standard' [2] PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Société Coopérative (PwC) [3] Total Recordable Incident Rate [4] Figures 'all tons', including sequestration (B", certified figure as per our methodology).The latest WorldStainless's average was 0.83 tCO2e/tcs in 2021, according to the Association's 2023 report. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

