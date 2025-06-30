LHYFE: Lhyfe becomes first French player to obtain European RFNBO certification - the renewable hydrogen industry's highest ecological standard - for its production

Lhyfe has delivered the first French batches of hydrogen with the RFNBO certification (the new standard set by the European Commission guaranteeing the highest ecological standards for the renewable hydrogen industry).

Lhyfe's historic Bouin site is the first to receive this certification - Lhyfe's two other French sites and its German site will soon be assessed according to RFNBO criteria.

Customers of the hydrogen from this site can now qualify for the incentive schemes that are gradually being put in place to support the industry.

To obtain the certification, Lhyfe joined forces with the three European players CertifHy, Tüv Süd and Atmen

Nantes (France), 30 June 2025 - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry, has announced that its Bouin site (with an installed capacity of 1 MW, in Vendée, France) has been RFNBO*-certified since May 23rd (*Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin). With this certificate, customers can now provide proof of the sustainability of the molecule purchased, and qualify for the national and European incentive schemes currently being introduced.

First RFNBO-certified hydrogen in France, and certification due in Germany soon - a sign of trust and development of the renewable hydrogen sector

Since its creation, Lhyfe has sought to achieve the highest level of ecological standards, through its choice of a water electrolysis based process, renewable electricity supply, lightweight, flexible and replicable site design, new-generation container fleet, software solution to optimise production and consumption, and so on.

The long-awaited approval by the European Commission, at the end of 2024, of the first "certification schemes" for what is now known as RFNBO hydrogen enabled the company to start taking steps towards its certification. This certification guarantees that the production and distribution chain for green hydrogen meets the strict criteria defined by the European Union (including production by electrolysis of water, use of 100% renewable electricity, calculation of greenhouse gas emissions over the entire life cycle of the hydrogen, including those resulting from delivery, etc.) and complies with EU sustainability requirements. Lhyfe is now in the process of obtaining certification for its already operational French sites in Bessières (Haute-Garonne) and Buléon (Morbihan). Its German site in Schwäbisch Gmünd should be certified shortly afterwards.

Lhyfe's first batch of RFNBO-certified hydrogen was delivered to Les Sables d'Olonne (Vendée), on 28 May 2025.

As well as offering reassurance to customers, who can now obtain an EU guarantee that the hydrogen they purchase is sustainable and capable of efficiently reducing carbon intensity, this certification will also help them improve their own carbon footprint and obtain the incentives that are gradually being put in place in France to develop supply and demand for sustainable fuels.

Matthieu Guesné, founder and CEO of Lhyfe: "The market has been waiting impatiently for RFNBO hydrogen to be available in France, and that is now the case! We are now in the process of certifying our two other French sites and our German site, and are continuing our roll-out to offer fully traceable green hydrogen to all of industry and mobility across Europe, to help them decarbonise their activities, in a completely transparent manner."

Cooperation with three partners:

To obtain this certification, Lhyfe worked with three partners:

Atmen , whose platform has for several months now been enabling Lhyfe to achieve a level of traceability with unprecedented accuracy and granularity. This integrated compliance automation platform connects to Lhyfe's entire supply chain, to consolidate data concerning production inputs - in an exhaustive, automated and real-time way - and to provide highly accurate and totally transparent carbon intensity calculation reports. In addition to its ability to provide customers with automated digital certificates, this high-precision tool is open to all certification partners, to simplify this complex process.

, whose platform has for several months now been enabling Lhyfe to achieve a level of traceability with unprecedented accuracy and granularity. This integrated compliance automation platform connects to Lhyfe's entire supply chain, to consolidate data concerning production inputs - in an exhaustive, automated and real-time way - and to provide highly accurate and totally transparent carbon intensity calculation reports. In addition to its ability to provide customers with automated digital certificates, this high-precision tool is open to all certification partners, to simplify this complex process. CertifHy , whose CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme , which is the result of a meticulous interpretation of European regulations and in-depth investigation and definition work with the industry, was among the first to be approved by the European Commission. Developed by experts in the hydrogen sector and in close collaboration with economic operators (producers, transporters, etc.) via the CertifHy Stakeholder Platform , it has established itself as the benchmark for RFNBO certification.

, whose , which is the result of a meticulous interpretation of European regulations and in-depth investigation and definition work with the industry, was among the first to be approved by the European Commission. Developed by experts in the hydrogen sector and in close collaboration with economic operators (producers, transporters, etc.) via the , it has established itself as the Tüv Süd - one of the first certification bodies to be authorised to certify companies under the CertifHy certification scheme - operates throughout Europe. This is an advantage for Lhyfe, which is present in 11 European countries and has a 9.1 GW project pipeline.

Another milestone in Lhyfe's ramp-up

Bouin, Lhyfe's historic site, produced its first bubbles of renewable hydrogen in 2021. As the world's first hydrogen production site connected to a next door wind farm, using seawater, this site with an installed capacity of 1 MW has enabled Lhyfe to make technical advances, deliver the first green and renewable hydrogen customers throughout France, and kick-start the company's ramp-up. Lhyfe now operates two 5 MW sites in France, has just installed a 10 MW site in Germany and is building two other 5 MW and 10 MW sites in France. In addition, Lhyfe has obtained a €149 million grant from the French government for a 100 MW site, and is working on projects with up to 800 MW of capacity in

Germany. The company is also developing offshore production projects.

Lhyfe's experience and business model recently enabled it to secure €53 million in Europe's first financing for a portfolio of green hydrogen production plant projects, attract renowned international investors (Mitsui and EDPR, among others), win the confidence of governments (in France, Spain, and Sweden) for grant agreements and that of numerous customers across Europe.

This RFNBO certification further strengthens the confidence of all our partners in Lhyfe's ongoing commitment to adopting the most responsible approach possible.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and had 201 employees at end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

