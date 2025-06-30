Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 08:04
20,350 Euro
+0,05 % +0,010
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Skanska invests CZK 1.6 billion, about SEK 700M, in a new residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests CZK 1.6 billion, about SEK 700M, in the new single-phase residential project in Prague's Radlice district, Czech Republic. The construction contract is worth CZK 1.0 billion, about SEK 460M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the second quarter of 2025.

The project D.O.K. Radlice will feature 177 low-energy apartments, in three residential buildings, one of which will become the largest residential building made of wood in the Czech Republic. The project will be built near natural monuments and green parks and will create a quiet courtyard and playground.

The concept of low impact living focuses on energy efficiency, blue-green infrastructure and significantly lower carbon footprint. According to a preliminary analysis, the use of wood in one of the buildings will replace approximately half of the required volume of concrete and provide up to a third less CO2 load compared to conventional projects. The buildings aspire to reach a high rating in the international BREEAM sustainability certification.

Construction of this project will start in the end of Jun 2025 with expected completion of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Jan Pohorský, Communications Team Leader, Skanska Residential Development Europe, tel +420 704 876 916
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-czk-1-6-billion--about-sek-700m--in-a-new-residential-project-in-prague--czech-repub,c4170579

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4170579/3530092.pdf

20260630 CZ residential investment Prague

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---dok-radlice,c3423345

Image 1 - DOK Radlice

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---dok-radlice,c3423344

Image 2 - DOK Radlice

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3---dok-radlice,c3423346

Image 3 - DOK Radlice

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-invests-czk-1-6-billion-about-sek-700m-in-a-new-residential-project-in-prague-czech-republic-302494164.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
