Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 16:58
19,975 Euro
-0,05 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 07:42 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs additional contract for improvements at Logan Airport in Boston, USA, for USD 250M, about SEK 2.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) for the construction of a new parking garage and other modernization improvements at Logan Airport's Terminal E in Boston, USA. The contract is worth USD 250M, about SEK 2.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

As part of Massport's TERC Program, this project will include the construction of a greater than 67,400 square meter (725,000 sq. feet) new Terminal E Parking Garage in the existing location. The multi-story structure will feature approximately 4,000 parking spaces, including spaces for ground transportation on the lower level.

The Program also includes the construction of a vehicular bridge connection to the existing central parking complex, as well as a new pedestrian bridge connecting the garage to the terminals. In addition, modifications will be made to Arrival and Departures level roadways to accommodate access to the garage.

Solar PV panels will be installed to offset electricity consumption, and the project will seek a Parksmart certification issued by the Green Building Certification Institute.

Work will begin in the second quarter of 2025 and the garage is anticipated to be completed in 2030.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-improvements-at-logan-airport-in-boston--usa--for-usd-250m--ab,c4168859

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4168859/3525182.pdf

20250626 US additional contract Logan Airport

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-improvements-at-logan-airport-in-boston-usa-for-usd-250m-about-sek-2-6-billion-302491916.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
