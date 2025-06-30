Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 08:08
2,706 Euro
-0,37 % -0,010
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6542,87408:30
2,7142,75608:30
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

27 June 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

90,792

Weighted average price paid (p)

229.87

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

229.20

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 168,784,279 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 581,910,736. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 27 June 2025 is 581,910,736. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price

(pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

230.00

708

BATE

229.98

12,583

CHIX

229.85

77,501

Individual Transactions

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

Transaction Ref

08:31:03

346

230.00

CHIX

00298304177TRLO0

08:31:03

339

230.00

CHIX

00298304178TRLO0

08:31:03

394

230.00

CHIX

00298304179TRLO0

08:31:03

385

230.00

CHIX

00298304180TRLO0

08:31:03

2439

230.00

CHIX

00298304181TRLO0

08:31:15

341

229.80

CHIX

00298304216TRLO0

08:34:00

362

229.20

CHIX

00298304737TRLO0

08:39:24

386

229.60

CHIX

00298306030TRLO0

08:39:24

383

229.60

BATE

00298306031TRLO0

08:39:24

353

229.60

CHIX

00298306032TRLO0

08:39:24

383

229.60

CHIX

00298306033TRLO0

08:39:24

367

229.60

CHIX

00298306034TRLO0

08:45:50

376

230.00

CHIX

00298307593TRLO0

08:45:50

1085

230.00

CHIX

00298307594TRLO0

08:45:50

1135

230.00

CHIX

00298307595TRLO0

08:45:50

246

230.00

CHIX

00298307596TRLO0

08:45:50

1239

230.00

CHIX

00298307597TRLO0

10:59:30

188

230.00

BATE

00298331032TRLO0

10:59:30

155

230.00

BATE

00298331033TRLO0

10:59:30

398

230.00

BATE

00298331034TRLO0

10:59:30

355

230.00

BATE

00298331035TRLO0

10:59:30

372

230.00

CHIX

00298331036TRLO0

10:59:30

3899

230.00

CHIX

00298331037TRLO0

11:22:58

759

230.00

BATE

00298334107TRLO0

11:22:58

3380

230.00

CHIX

00298334108TRLO0

11:22:58

704

230.00

CHIX

00298334109TRLO0

11:22:58

734

230.00

BATE

00298334110TRLO0

11:22:58

708

230.00

XLON

00298334111TRLO0

11:24:59

396

229.80

CHIX

00298334342TRLO0

11:36:26

341

229.60

CHIX

00298335791TRLO0

11:36:26

354

229.60

BATE

00298335792TRLO0

11:36:26

361

229.60

CHIX

00298335793TRLO0

11:36:26

378

229.60

CHIX

00298335794TRLO0

11:36:26

354

229.60

CHIX

00298335795TRLO0

12:12:55

762

230.00

CHIX

00298339506TRLO0

12:12:55

9257

230.00

BATE

00298339507TRLO0

12:12:55

9257

230.00

CHIX

00298339508TRLO0

12:12:55

9257

230.00

CHIX

00298339509TRLO0

12:12:55

9257

230.00

CHIX

00298339510TRLO0

12:30:54

389

229.80

CHIX

00298341544TRLO0

12:31:00

478

229.80

CHIX

00298341555TRLO0

12:31:00

8211

229.80

CHIX

00298341556TRLO0

12:32:39

9257

229.60

CHIX

00298341770TRLO0

12:32:39

3090

229.60

CHIX

00298341773TRLO0

12:32:39

5732

229.60

CHIX

00298341774TRLO0

12:32:39

370

229.40

CHIX

00298341775TRLO0

12:32:39

399

229.40

CHIX

00298341776TRLO0

12:32:39

681

229.40

CHIX

00298341777TRLO0


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.