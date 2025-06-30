KR1 Plc - Financial Update (May '25)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
Monday, 30 June 2025
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
Financial Update (May '25)
KR1 plc (KR1: AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 31 May 2025.
Income from Digital Assets
Aggregate income from staking activities: £458,838
The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.
Asset Income
Polkadot ("DOT") £190,059
Cosmos ("ATOM") £118,909
Celestia ("TIA") £112,965
Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £23,788
Kusama ("KSM") £7,128
Moonbeam ("GLMR") £5,989
Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralised network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.
Largest Portfolio Holdings
Asset Fair Value % of Portfolio
Polkadot ("DOT") £ 16,541,222 19.68%
Celestia ("TIA") £ 12,282,224 14.61%
Staked ETH ("stETH") £ 10,390,792 12.36%
Lido ("LDO") £ 7,262,645 8.64%
Cosmos ("ATOM") £ 6,880,481 8.19%
RedStone ("RED") £ 6,802,343 8.09%
Zee Prime II (*) £ 5,025,214 5.98%
Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £ 4,717,677 5.61%
Interop Ventures £1,598,206 1.90%
HydraDX ("HDX") £ 1,328,027 1.58%
Net Asset Value Update
The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 31 May 2025.
Net Asset Value: £84,057,444
Net Asset Value per Share: 47.49p
GBP/USD Rate: 1.3460
Disclaimer
Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the company's financial position.
(*) During the month of May, the Company received US$1,400,000 from Sigil PCC Limited corresponding to a partial redemption of 1,200.388 Participation C Shares in Zee Prime II. The Zee Prime II position detailed above represents the fair value as at 31 May 2025, following the partial redemption and based on the remaining holding of approximately 5,800 Participation C Shares in the Zee Prime II cell of Sigil PCC Limited.
(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).