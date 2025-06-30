Temas Resources Corp. Engages Kobi Ben-Shabat as Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce it has engaged Mr.Kobi Ben-Shabat, an accomplished company director, entrepreneur, and corporate strategist, as a Company Advisor. Mr. Ben-Shabat will leverage his extensive experience to assist the Company in developing its overall metallurgical IP strategy and other technologies, as well as support the Company's global capital markets strategy.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Kobi Ben-Shabat to our team in this critical consulting capacity," said Tim Fernback, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Kobi's unparalleled track record in scaling deep technology ventures, delivering strong shareholder returns, and successfully navigating over 10 companies through IPO, RTO, and M&A transactions aligns perfectly with our strategic ambitions. His expertise in commercializing complex research into high-growth, IP-rich ventures will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and explore new business opportunities globally."

With over two decades of experience, he brings deep operational experience as both a founder and director, having served on the boards of ASX-listed companies including Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) and UltraCharge (ASX:UTR, now Green360 Technologies, ASX:GT3). His history of hands-on leadership, often involving co-founding and early investment in ventures, underscores his commitment to long-term strategic outcomes and shareholder alignment. Notable ventures he has helped build or guide to exit include Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ), Splitt (ASX:SPT), and was a founding shareholder and leader behind MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM). He also successfully exited Open Platform Systems through a strategic sale to Hills Limited in 2014.

Mr. Ben-Shabat holds an MBA in Marketing and Information Technology from The University of Manchester, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ruppin Academic Center.

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of the Annual General & Special Meeting, which was held on June 26, 2025. All matters presented to the shareholders for approval were approved, with more than 99% of the votes cast being cast in favour. The resolutions approved by Temas shareholders included, but are not limited to, the approval of the Initial Public Offering and associated financing up to AUD$15,000,000 on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies, which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but also looking to license with industry partners in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. It is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO2 Eq La Blache VTM/ilmenite project where it has consolidated 100% ownership over three deposit areas. The Farrell-Taylor deposit is the subject of a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. Temas is actively exploring exclusive mineral rights to its high-grade Lac Brule hemoilmenite-hosted titanium deposit which is geologically similar to Rio Tinto's (ASX: RIO) TiO2 deposit at the nearby Lac Tio mine in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

