Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (the "Company" or "F4") is pleased to announce it has commenced an airborne VTEMTMPlus survey at its Wales Lake Project in the western Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan and located approximately 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit, and 28 km southwest of Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposit.

Geotech Ltd. will conduct the survey totaling approximately 1,100line kilometers and aims to infill large gaps in the current VTEM coverage to define emergent trends observed near the margins of the existing data. This Infill and expansion VTEM at Wales Lake will provide full coverage over the Project, allowing for a comprehensive interpretation of all conductive packages. The property lies just southwest of multiple conductive corridors, including the Dirkson as well as the Saloon Trend, host to both Nexgen Energy's PCE uranium occurrence and Paladin Energy's recently discovered Saloon East (see Figure 1).

This survey is expected to create conductivity-based target areas for follow-up ground geophysics, as well as directly generate new drill targets - in addition to the existing drill ready targets.

Sam Hartmann P.Geo, President and COO, commented:

"Having just closed our initial flow through financing on June 19th we are kicking off our maiden exploration program with F4 Uranium on the Wales Lake Project. This 40,000 ha Project has only seen two previous diamond drillholes, both of which encountered favorable graphitic sheared rocks supported by encouraging geochemistry. This VTEM survey will give us complete airborne conductivity coverage over the entire Project, an important first step before more detailed ground geophysics and drilling. We look forward to providing updates on survey results, as well as announcing the initial drilling at Wales in the near future. Our technical team is looking forwards to advancing this Project."

Figure 1. Planned VTEM coverage at Wales Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/257260_f02435dc84761bc8_002full.jpg

About the Wales Lake Project:

F4 Uranium's 40,113-hectare Wales Lake Project consists of the Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West properties, both 100% owned, permitted and drill ready with strong airborne and ground conductor targets. Significantly underexplored with only two historic drillholes, the Wales Lake Project is located just outside of the Southwestern Athabasca Basin within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits. A series of recent discoveries including F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area further highlight the uranium discovery potential near the Southwestern Athabasca Basin.

Wales Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and approved on behalf of the company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Hartmann has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer following a lineage of discovery success lead by the same team. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

