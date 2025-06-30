thyssenkrupp Steering and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announce strategic agreement to establish software development center in Pune, India

thyssenkrupp Steering, a global leader in steering systems, and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a leading global engineering and technology services company, have announced a strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.

Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering (L), with Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer EMEA RoW, LTTS (R).

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights LTTS' expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp's global engineering expansion. This collaboration further solidifies LTTS' global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility.

From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research firm, Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Electric).

thyssenkrupp Steering has been developing steering systems for many years. The company possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering technology. Its activities also extend to forward-looking developments such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.

"We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India," said Richard Hirschmann, SVP R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. "This center will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers."

Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, emphasized: "We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence, and strong global partnerships."

Amit Chadha, CEO Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "This collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS' leadership in the Mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems, and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility, supported by 250+ programs, 350 patents, and 45 labs. By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions."

Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer EMEA RoW, L&T Technology Services, said, "We are honored to be part of this significant milestone in thyssenkrupp's transformation journey. Through this partnership, and by leveraging our deep expertise in building safety-critical, software-led products, LTTS will deliver scale, faster time-to-market, and cost-effective innovation, enabling thyssenkrupp to sustain and grow its market leadership."

The Pune center will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety, and cybersecurity, aligning with the growing demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), LTTS offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 24,250 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of March 31, 2025.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com

About thyssenkrupp Steering

thyssenkrupp Steering is an internationally operating business unit of thyssenkrupp AG's Automotive Technology segment. The company develops and produces steering systems for more than 30 million vehicles annually. The company with its headquarters in Eschen, Liechtenstein is the center of the business unit employing more than 10.000 employees in 24 R&D and manufacturing locations around the globe. Based on steering technologies, it is driving forward current development projects, such as steer-by-wire and the further development of assistance systems as a precursor to autonomous driving. https://www.thyssenkrupp-automotive-technology.com/de/unternehmen/organisationsstruktur/steering

About thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology is one of the leading suppliers and development partners of the international automotive industry. Its range of products and services includes high-tech components and systems, as well as automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing. Its product range includes chassis technologies, such as steering and damper systems and the assembly of axle systems, as well as powertrain components for conventional and alternative engines. thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology also develops assembly lines for body-in-white construction and produces lightweight car body components in series. The segment achieved sales of 7.5 billion euros in fiscal 2023/24. Furthermore, it specializes in the production of springs and stabilizers for various types of vehicles, as well as components and systems for tracked vehicle undercarriages. Automotive Technology has a global production network comprising more than 90 sites in Europe, Asia, and North and South America. https://www.thyssenkrupp-automotive-technology.com/en

