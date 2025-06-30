Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Matthew Gili as President as Ur-Energy Advances Wyoming Uranium Production

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. Gili as Ur-Energy's President as a part of the Company's succession planning and plans for strategic growth.

Ur-Energy is progressing toward full production levels at Lost Creek and quickly moving toward production operations at its second mine at Shirley Basin. At full production, the Company expects to mine up to 2.2 million pounds of uranium annually. The addition of Mr. Gili strengthens the Company's experienced management team to support the drive toward full-scale production at Lost Creek and Shirley Basin and the implementation of our strategic development plans.

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Matt Gili as President. Matt has a decades long career in all aspects of mining operations, having started with major mining companies Rio Tinto and Barrick, before earning strong executive management credentials with i-80 Gold and Nevada Copper.

"As a manager in operational settings, Matt has a proven track record of meeting cost budgets and exceeding production targets, as well as growing exploration and development targets. Matt has successfully built and led management teams, navigated the capital markets and engaged with various stakeholders in his recent executive roles. We are confident Matt's operational, strategic planning and management background will greatly benefit Ur-Energy as we continue to grow the Company. The addition of Matt fully aligns with our growth strategy, plans to capitalize on the Trump Administration's recent Executive Orders promoting the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle industries, and Ur-Energy's goal of being the leading producer of U.S. recovered uranium."

Mr. Gili is a Professional Engineer with deep C-suite experience having served as a Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technical Officer and Executive General Manager. Mr. Gili has served in executive roles with publicly traded mining companies, most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer of i-80 Gold Corporation (2021-2025) and, prior to that, as Chief Executive Officer with Nevada Copper Corporation (2018-2020).

Mr. Gili's strong technical experience includes having been Executive General Manager of the Cortez District, leading one of Barrick's top mining operations in Nevada, from which Mr. Gili was promoted to Chief Technical Officer for Barrick. Additional operational experience includes roles with Rio Tinto as the Managing Director of the Palabora Mining Company in South Africa and Chief Operating Officer of Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia. Passionate about safety and environmental stewardship Mr. Gili previously acted as Chairman of the Palabora Foundation, and Chairman of the Mongolian Safety Association.

Mr. Gili, Ur-Energy President, states "I am extremely excited to join Ur-Energy and work with John and the outstanding management team. There is significant value to unlock with the advancement of Lost Creek, Shirley Basin and the Company's exploration projects. I look forward to contributing to the realization of the full potential of the current operations and the continued growth of Ur-Energy's resource base and other growth strategies."

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.9 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., timing and ability to complete ramp up at Lost Creek and build out and ramp up of Shirley Basin as currently projected in order to reach full production levels; the timing, implementation and funding for the directives included in the recent Executive Orders related to nuclear energy, and the resulting effects on the domestic uranium recovery industry including effects for our company if the directives are successfully implemented) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of uranium which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

