Equiniti (EQ) Appoints Stan Guzik as Chief Technology Officer of Shareholder Services

Seasoned global technology executive to lead innovation and advance Equiniti Shareholder Services' product-led, client-centric strategy

Announcement Highlights

Stan Guzik joins Equiniti as Chief Technology Officer of Shareholder Services, reporting to CEO Dan Kramer.

Stan brings significant global financial and technology expertise, serving in executive and advisory roles across industry leading firms.

Stan will lead the 1,000-person global technology team responsible for enabling Equiniti's business growth, transformation, and client service.



NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ), a global leader in shareholder services, today announced the appointment of Stan Guzik as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Shareholder Services, effective immediately. He will report to Dan Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, and will join the Shareholder Services Operating Committee.

In this role, Guzik will lead EQ's 1,000-person global technology team, driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and enhancing the client experience.

A seasoned executive with deep global experience, Guzik brings a strong track record of leading technology teams at scale and delivering modern, secure platforms for some of the world's most respected financial institutions. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer for S&P Dow Jones Indices. Over his tenure at S&P Global, Stan led several digital overhauls that transformed S&P Global products and teams around the world. Prior to that, Guzik spent more than a decade at Thomson Reuters, where he spearheaded the building and scaling of the company's flagship platforms to serve its international employees and customer base.

"Stan's appointment marks a defining moment in EQ's evolution toward a product-led and client-centric future," said Dan Kramer, CEO of Equiniti Shareholder Services. "He is one of the most accomplished technology leaders in our industry. Stan's global perspective and record of turning bold ideas into secure, dependable platforms will power EQ's next wave of innovation, and most importantly, elevate the service we deliver to our clients and shareholders around the world."

Guzik joins Equiniti as the organization makes a significant investment in its technology to be a product-led, customer-centric company that provides best-in-class products and services, including a recently announced initiative to innovate its platforms. His appointment underscores Equiniti's commitment to delivering integrated, tech-enabled shareholder services with efficiency, consistency and scale.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, Private Company Services, and Public Relations & Investor Relations Services.

Globally we serve more than 12,000 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 20 million shareholders, through 7,500 employees in 19 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com.

