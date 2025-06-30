EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Launches 'Global Technology Solution' Platform, Set to Redefine Business Payments and the Loyalty Landscape

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of its Global Technology Solution (GTS) platform, marking a significant milestone after a three-year design and development phase. The GTS platform is now rolling out across the United States, Canada and Australia.

The GTS platform offers a bank-grade enterprise solution that integrates payment processing with embedded loyalty and rewards for B2B payments. The platform addresses the growing demand from businesses to create greater value from making business banking payments whilst strengthening customer relationships through their supply chain. EonX has developed the GTS platform to provide white-label solutions to financial institutions and enterprise clients seeking to enhance their B2B payment offering.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "The launch of our GTS platform represents a significant milestone for EonX as we expand beyond partnership-based solutions to offer our own proprietary business payments solution with embedded loyalty technology. The three-year development investment has created a platform that addresses the fundamental challenge facing modern businesses - extracting tangible value from everyday business banking transactions. We believe the GTS platform positions EonX to capture growing demand in the commoditized B2B payments sector across the three major markets."

In order to further fund the expansion in the USA, the Company CEO has extended the expiry date of the $7.3m loan facility from January 6, 2026 to January 6, 2028.

EonX is excited to deploy the GTS platform across the United States, Canada, and Australia from July 2025, with the Company targeting financial institutions, enterprise clients and SMB's as initial adopters.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business and consumers to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

