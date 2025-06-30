

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a vertically integrated manufacturer and designer of electronic systems and components, on Monday announced that its Security division has received a $10 million order from an international customer for the Eagle M60 ZBx system.



This advanced mobile inspection system uses multiple imaging technologies to scan cargo and vehicles at seaports, border crossings, and security checkpoints.



CEO Ajay Mehra said the M60 ZBx offers advanced scanning with deep X-ray penetration and Z Backscatter technology for enhanced detection of threats and contraband with photo-like imaging.



In the pre-market trading, OSI Systems is 0.34% higher at $224.81 on the Nasdaq.



