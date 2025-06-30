Renovaro Biosciences: Renovaro Launches AI-Based Neurotoxin Countermeasure Initiative Addressing Emerging National Security Needs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Renovaro Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RENB) wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics has unveiled a proprietary AI-based zebrafish screening platform designed to rapidly identify medical countermeasures for neurotoxic chemical agents, including weaponized substances like Sarin. The platform has been integrated into Renovaro's Defense Countermeasures Program, marking a strategic entry into the dual-use biotechnology and biodefense sector. Renovaro's platform is anchored by advanced data preprocessing coupled with in vivo toxicity testing, creating a robust, end-to-end discovery pipeline bolstered by their recently announced patent, "Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Unbiased Data in Drug Discovery Predictions". This IP milestone expands the company's foundational portfolio, further protecting its machine learning infrastructure for multi-modal biomedical data integration and predictive analytics-core to its scalable drug discovery and diagnostics business.

"This is a defining moment for Renovaro as we extend the value of our AI platform from traditional life sciences into national security," said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro. "With a growing patent estate and entry into the defense market, we are unlocking new revenue channels and expanding the commercial potential of our core technologies."

Value Drivers:

Strengthened IP Portfolio: New patent adds to Renovaro's protected methods for real-time, reproducible analytics across distributed computing environments.

Defense Market Entry: Renovaro's AI-zebrafish platform enables high-throughput, physiologically relevant screening for CNS-active neurotoxins.

Commercial Expansion: Platform is highly adaptable to pharma applications, rare diseases, and clinical trial acceleration.

Differentiated AI Platform: Combines proprietary model optimization, advanced feature selection, and biological automation.

New Revenue Opportunities: Supports partnerships, licensing, and government grants/contracts in both biomedical and national security domains.

The AI-based platform which uses an inexpensive zebrafish-based model for validation of neurotoxicity predictions, delivers rapid, automated screening of over 1,000 compounds per week, significantly outpacing traditional animal models. It captures behavioural, cardiovascular, and muscular responses to neuroactive chemicals, enabling ML-driven compound triage and mechanism of action prediction. This capability is vital for both commercial CNS drug discovery and defense applications involving neurotoxic exposure.

"Investors increasingly seek companies with platforms that are both scientifically robust and commercially scalable," said Weinstein. "Our ability to serve large markets in biopharma and national security - each with deep funding pools and urgent unmet needs - creates a unique, de-risked growth trajectory."

About Renovaro Inc.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) is building category-defining AI-driven platforms for precision medicine, diagnostics, and biodefense. Its proprietary technologies transform complex biomedical data into predictive insights, enabling faster discovery, greater accuracy, and strategic partnerships across the life sciences and government sectors.

