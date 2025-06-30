Synopsys and Ansys Provide Update Regarding Expected Timing of Acquisition Close

PITTSBURGH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today released the following statement related to the status of the regulatory approvals for Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys:

We have already received merger clearance in every jurisdiction other than China based on the merits of our transaction and the significant benefits it is expected to bring to all our stakeholders and the future of technology innovation. We continue to work collaboratively with the State Administration for Market Regulation of China, and we are at an advanced stage in obtaining this final regulatory approval.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

