

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced that Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) in the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.



Nasdaq noted that Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap WeightedT Index on the same date.



