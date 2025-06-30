

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS), Monday announced that it has finalized the divestiture of its U.S. yogurt operations to Lactalis.



The deal including the Yoplait, Go-Gurt, Oui, Mountain High and ratio brands and production plants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Reed City, Michigan transfers a business that generated roughly $1.2 billion in net sales during fiscal 2025.



General Mills plans to deploy the transaction proceeds toward share repurchases and debt reduction, reinforcing its commitment to capital returns and balance sheet strength.



GIS is currently trading at $51.65, up $1.13 or 2.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



