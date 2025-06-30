Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Lang & Schwarz
30.06.25 | 19:12
0,233 Euro
-100,00 % -0,233
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2220,24419:13
0,0000,00007:31
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 June 2025

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

19 December 2024

To:

30 June 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil shares

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

John Habgood

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)7779 974 169


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.