Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2025

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises of 196,436,077 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 196,436,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 CMC Markets (Joint Broker) Douglas Crippen + 44-20-3003-8632 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com