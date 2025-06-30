EHang Holdings Limited: EHang Secures Order for 50 Units of EH216-S from Guizhou and Partners with Anshun Government to Advance Low-Altitude Cultural Tourism

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, today announced EHang has received a purchase order for 50 units of its EH216-S pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft from Guizhou Scenic Tourism Development Co., Ltd. ("Guizhou Scenic"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guizhou Tourism Group. These aircraft are planned to be deployed in scenic areas operated by Guizhou Tourism Group to offer low-altitude aerial tourism and sightseeing services and explore low-altitude tourism application scenarios.

Meanwhile, EHang reaches a cooperation agreement with the Management Committee of the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Anshun City in Guizhou province, aiming to jointly create a flagship model of technology-enabled cultural tourism in Guizhou province and contribute to the high-quality development of Guizhou province's low-altitude economy.





(Image: EHang and Guizhou Scenic's agreement signing ceremony)





(Image: agreement signing ceremony between EHang and the Management Committee of the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Anshun City)





(Image: EHang cooperation symposium, hosted by Yin Hengbin, Mayor of Anshun City)

With its diverse landscapes and abundant tourism resources, Guizhou province offers an ideal environment for pilotless eVTOL applications. In 2025, the Guizhou Provincial Government's Work Report highlights the development of the low-altitude economy and aims to establish various low-altitude tourism, logistics and emergency scenarios in its Three-Year Action Plan for the High-Quality Development of the Low-Altitude Economy (2025-2027) (draft for public consultation).

Anshun city stands out in Guizhou province with its solid foundation for low-altitude industry development, featuring a well-established aerospace supply chain, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive supporting policies. Guizhou places strong emphasis on and actively supports the growth of Anshun's aviation and low-altitude sectors. EHang's cooperation with Anshun city and Guizhou Tourism Group will further, based on practical needs, expand and implement diverse low-altitude application scenarios, attract high-end talents and cutting-edge technologies, and plan to promote practical collaborations in areas such as aircraft R&D, component manufacturing, testing, and trial operations. These joint efforts aim to drive the local low-altitude industry toward a more advanced, intelligent, and sustainable future, and contribute to the creation of a globally competitive industrial cluster.

Guizhou Tourism Group serves as Guizhou province's core tourism operator and an integrated service provider for all-for-one tourism. Guizhou Scenic focuses on supporting Guizhou province's vision of becoming a world-class travel destination and promoting high-quality development of the tourism industry. It manages several renowned scenic areas in Guizhou, such as the Jiabang Rice Terraces in Congjiang, Basha Miao Village, and Yunfeng Tunpu in Anshun.

Changpeng Yang, Secretary of Anshun City, stated, "In recent years, China has accelerated the layout of the low-altitude economy as a strategic industry. The Guizhou provincial government have vigorously supported its high-quality growth, designating Anshun as a demonstration zone for the province's low-altitude economy development. We hope Anshun and EHang will seize this strategic opportunity, deepen their collaboration, and work together to build a thriving low-altitude industrial cluster. By aligning our efforts and leveraging our respective strengths, we aim to integrate new productive forces with Guizhou's natural beauty, unlock more application scenarios, create greater value, and establish a national benchmark for low-altitude economic development."

Yusheng Meng, Deputy General Manager of Guizhou Tourism Group, commented, "Guizhou Tourism Group has always been committed to pioneering innovation in Guizhou's tourism sector. The introduction of the EH216-S pilotless human-carrying aircraft brings a new vitality and dimension to our scenic areas, offering visitors an unprecedented aerial sightseeing experience. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with EHang to fully unlock the potential of Guizhou's distinctive natural landscapes and cultural heritage. Together, we aim to build a globally attractive low-altitude tourism brand and contribute meaningfully to the province's emerging low-altitude economy."

"Following the issuance of China's first batch of Operation Certificates for pilotless human-carrying aircraft, EHang is working closely with certified air mobility operators to steadily advance the safe operation and commercial deployment of the EH216-S. This 50-unit purchase order mark a significant milestone in EHang's strategic expansion into low-altitude tourism and serves as a key initiative to establish Guizhou as a model for low-altitude technology innovation, further demonstrating our collaborator's strong recognition of EHang's product capabilities and technological strengths and underscoring the market's growing confidence in the promising future of the low-altitude economy," said Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang. "Guizhou's rich tourism resources make it an ideal setting for a wide range of aerial services-from sightseeing and tourism to immersive flight experiences. Its mountainous terrain also poses challenges for traditional ground transportation, driving strong demand for innovative eVTOL solutions to enhance regional mobility and logistics. We view this partnership as a strategic catalyst to deepen our operational presence in Guizhou, explore new models for low-altitude economy development, and deliver safe, convenient, and eco-friendly aerial experiences that foster high-quality consumption powered by low-altitude technologies."

