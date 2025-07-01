

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Monday announced a transition in its chief financial officer role. Brian West will become a senior advisor to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, and Jesus 'Jay' Malave has been elected as incoming executive vice president and chief financial officer. Both roles are effective August 15.



West, who served as Boeing CFO for the last four years, will continue working with the company in an advisory capacity, including assisting in the upcoming CFO leadership transition.



'I want to personally thank Brian for his outstanding work navigating our recovery and positioning the company for the future,' said Ortberg. 'These past few years have been some of the most consequential in Boeing's history, and Brian successfully guided us through last year's historic capital raise and ensured our team always had the resources to continue the critical work to strengthen safety and quality across our operations. I look forward to his continued counsel in his new role.'



Malave will lead Boeing's financial strategy, reporting, long-range business planning, investor relations, treasury, controller and audit operations, as well as Enterprise Services, which includes global real estate and facilities. He will report to Ortberg and serve on the company's Executive Council.



Malave was most recently CFO of Lockheed Martin and before that held the positions of senior vice president and CFO at L3Harris Technologies. He spent more than 20 years at United Technologies Corporation, including serving as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation when it was an operating unit of UTC, and vice president and CFO at UTC Aerospace Systems.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News