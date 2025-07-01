

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced its biggest Prime Day event ever, offering members more days than ever to shop millions of deals worldwide, starting July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. This year's extended shopping event will feature some of the hottest summer deals across popular categories and top brands, including Away, Breville, Bissell, Kiehl's, and Milk Makeup.



The company noted that prime members can explore millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including apparel, beauty, and home. Highlights include up to 50% off select products from top brands like Levi's, ELEMIS, and Shark. Shoppers can also enjoy big savings-up to 50%-on select Amazon Devices such as Echo, Ring, Kindle, Fire TV, eero, Blink, and Fire tablets.



New this year, Prime members can shop 'Today's Big Deals'-daily deal drops featuring deep discounts across curated themes like Summer Savings and Premium Deals. During the drops, members can discover exciting offers from brands such as Ninja, Sony, and Too Faced-while supplies last.



The company noted that prime members will also enjoy up to 30% off lawn and garden items, outdoor toys and games starting at $5, and pool and beach essentials starting at $8. They can also stock up on grocery and household staples with up to 30% off brands like Frito-Lay, Prime Hydration, Alani Nu sports drinks, Dawn Powerwash, and Tide evo.



Fresh deals will appear as often as every five minutes during select periods, encouraging members to check back often for new offers.



Start the school year strong with back-to-school styles beginning at $3, alongside up to 40% off essential dorm room items. Students and families can also take advantage of major tech deals, including up to 40% off select Samsung Chromebooks. Don't miss standout offers on Beats headphones and the Oura Ring 4 smart ring. Plus, Prime for Young Adults members can unlock even more value with stackable savings, including up to 10% cash back during Prime Day, Amazon said.



