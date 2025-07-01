KAWASAKI, Japan, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan Limited today announced the launch of its cloud-based Fujitsu's AI-powered Library Search Service in Japan. This service utilizes AI to aid users in book searches using natural language, eliminating the need for precise keywords like title or author. Aoyama Gakuin University and Kadogawa Town in Miyazaki Prefecture have started using the service as of today. This represents the first cloud-based AI solution for library book searches in Japan.Fujitsu Japan hopes to stimulate users' curiosity and desire for learning, thereby enhancing their reading motivation and aims to add value to the library experience.Overview of technologyTraditional library search systems require specific keywords such as title or author. However, this service allows users to input everyday language to explore related books. The AI, trained on bibliographic data indicating book classifications, instantly searches for books and displays them in order of relevance. Furthermore, each time a user selects a book from the displayed list, the service presents additional books of potential interest. This helps users to discover books even when they don't have a clear idea of what they are looking for. For example, even with a vague phrase like "I want to be healthy," the AI can infer keywords from the meaning of the words and suggest related books. The service can be implemented regardless of the type of library system and can be integrated with an Online Public Access Catalog (OPAC).Since December 2023, Fujitsu Japan has offered a book discovery AI (1)system that allows customization of the search scope and AI tuning to meet the needs of large libraries. Currently, nine organizations, including Yokohama City Library are operating the system. In recent years, many municipalities have requested a cost effective way to introduce book exploration functionality. This led to the development of the cloud-based Fujitsu's AI-powered Library Service, targeting municipal and university libraries.Future PlansFujitsu Japan aims to implement this service in 100 organizations by March 2028. Looking ahead, Fujitsu Japan aims increase the scope of the service to cover more types of searches including museum resources, university syllabi, and researcher information. By supporting lifelong learning, Fujitsu Japan will contribute to improving the well-being of students and local residents across Japan.Notes[1] Book Discovery AI:Technology researched and developed in collaboration with the Institute for Innovation Technologies and Social Transformation, at Aoyama Gakuin University.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.