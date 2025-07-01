DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Cel AI plc

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Cel AI plc 01-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Investment in Cel AI plc ordinary shares Corporate Update Cel AI plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to subscribe for GBP100,000 of new ordinary shares in the conditional GBP10,000,000 financing for Cel AI plc ("CLAI") as announced on 30 June 2025. The new ordinary shares are due to be issued at 0.2p per share with net proceeds to be utilised to fund ongoing company operations and acquisition of bitcoin. Corporate Update Further to the Company's announcement of 29 May 2025 regarding its proposed plans to invest in digital assets including bitcoin, the Company has resolved that it shall gain such exposure to the fast-moving sector via investments into companies operating in that space. At present it is not intended that the Company will acquire bitcoin directly though this will be kept under review in light of regulatory developments and potential future changes. Upon completion of the above-mentioned financing the company will hold equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 394383 EQS News ID: 2162832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

